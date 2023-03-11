While from an Austrian point of view, Katharina Truppe was only the best in 17th place and Katharina Liensberger behind her in 21st place, Shiffrin crowned herself with her 13th win of the season at the place where she celebrated her first victory in December 2012 record holder. It was only on Friday that Shiffrin Stenmarks had equaled the mark of 86 successes with her victory in the giant slalom, which was seen as unassailable for a long time.

Shiffrin also brought her record victory to dry land, befitting her status. The exceptional runner from Vail relegated Holdener to second place by 0.94 seconds, Swenn Larsson was third in front of the home crowd, 0.95 seconds behind Shiffrin. For the 27-year-old, it was her sixth win of the season in her special discipline. In a total of 101 slalom starts, the American left the finish area as the winner in 53 – which corresponds to a success rate of around 52 percent.

Shiffrin completes ‘incredible journey’

“Of course I’m proud of myself, of my team. I went every step with strength and concentration and tried to stay focused,” said Shiffrin, visibly overwhelmed by emotions, in the ORF interview, “this is an incredible journey, and this journey is not over yet. Today I had this feeling that a skier should have.” At the World Cup final in Soldeu next week, Shiffrin still has four chances to experience this feeling.

Shiffrin was greater than the joy of the record mark, however, that she was able to celebrate her milestone with her family. “My brother and sister-in-law flew here specially, I have no words. I’m totally surprised. I don’t think about numbers, but when you stand on the podium and see your family, those are unforgettable moments,” said the 27-year-old.

The competition tipped their hats to the exceptional runner, who, in addition to the large crystal globe for overall victory, also has the small ones for the special classifications in slalom and giant slalom in her pocket. “She’s just a champion, so many wins in so few years. Having so many podiums next to her isn’t so bad,” said second-placed Holdener. Swenn Larsson also took the same line. “She’s just a star, she’s amazing. Maybe I can beat her once or twice,” said the Swede, who shared the victory in Killington with Holdener.

Austrians knocked off

For Austria, however, the penultimate slalom of the World Cup winter brought a low point. With 17th place overall, the red-white-red women, who had only brought two runners into the decision, achieved the worst result of the season in this discipline. To date, Liensberger had made the slalom in Sestriere in mid-December with a 14th place for the poorest result from the ÖSV point of view.

“I just can’t do it any better at the moment, I just don’t ski faster,” Truppe wrote in the ORF interview with the disappointment on his face. The setbacks this season would really get on your nerves, says the 27-year-old from Carinthia: “You always get hit on the lid, even though you try and try everything. We have to make a big mistake behind this season. If you lack security, but you want to be aggressive, then unfortunately you’re stuck on the line. If you don’t relax, it becomes difficult.”

Troop brakes second run The Carinthian, who was 13th after the first run, was still very close to the top ten, fell back considerably in the second run.

Liensberger does not feel Zug

In contrast to the giant slalom on Friday, when she was only 45th, Liensberger was happy about World Cup points, but this fact did not trigger any euphoria in view of the result. “It would have been much more indoors, you just have to push hard down here. I know that the pieces of the puzzle have to fit together. It means working on it step by step. I have to let go of the skis and feel the pull,” said Liensberger, who was able to move up six places thanks to the help of the competition.

For the remaining Austrians in the slalom, the working day in the Swedish province of Jämtland ended after just one run. Katharina Huber only missed qualifying for the decision by three hundredths, while Marie-Therese Sporer fell by the wayside in 39th place in the first round. Franziska Gritsch and Lisa Hörhager dropped out.