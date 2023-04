Cashpoint SCR Altach won 2-2 (0-2) at TSV Egger Glas Hartberg in the qualifying group of the Admiral Bundesliga on Saturday, but missed important points in the relegation battle. When coach Klaus Schmidt returned to his old place of work, Vorarlberg were already two goals ahead after 33 minutes, but Hartberg saved a draw after the break with a double strike within two minutes.

Read more …