Dead farmhand: Trani Court acquits entrepreneur – Puglia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRANI, APRIL 15 – Luigi Terrone, the agricultural entrepreneur accused of manslaughter aggravated by the violation of the legislation protecting safety in the workplace for the death of Paola Clemente, the 49-year-old farm worker who died on 13 July 2015 while at work in the countryside of Andria (Barletta- Andria – Trani).



Terrone, is the owner of the ‘Ortofrutta Meridionale’ company, owner of the vineyards in which the victim carried out the activity of millerandage after having signed a contract with a temporary agency in Bari. The monocratic judge of the court of Trani, Sara Pedone it acquitted the entrepreneur because “the fact does not exist” and ordered the return of the seized goods. The prosecutor had asked for a 4-year prison sentence for the entrepreneur.



“The Trani court is able to do justice – Bepi Maralfa, defender of Terrone with Angela Maralfa told ANSA after the sentence – The Trani prosecutor’s office was right to ask for a trial, because only in this way could it be possible to reach a third judge, a sentence of innocence.



Otherwise the story would never have had the clarity it deserved. Luigi Terrone is innocent”.



Another trial is underway in Trani against six people accused of illicit intermediation, fraud and labor exploitation against representatives of a temporary agency that supplied laborers to agricultural entrepreneurs. (HANDLE).

