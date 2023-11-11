Altach player Prietl will be out for a long time with a torn cruciate ligament

Cashpoint SCR Altach will have to do without Manuel Prietl for several months. As the ninth-placed Admiral Bundesliga player and quarter-finalist in the Uniqa ÖFB Cup announced on Friday, the 32-year-old midfielder tore a cruciate ligament in his left knee during training.

Prietl was only signed by Altach at the beginning of October and signed a contract until the end of the season. After his debut against Red Bull Salzburg (0:3), he last played over 90 minutes in both the cup against Blau-Weiß Linz (2:0) and in the league against Rapid Vienna (0:2). Whether an operation is necessary will be decided in the next few days.

