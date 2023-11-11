MONDOCANE: GAZA — — SION-EURO-ATLANTISM: SAVE ALL WHO CAN



GAZA

SION-EURO-ATLANTISM: SAVE ALL WHO CAN

TV viewing – Behind the Curtain

Francesco Toscano and Enrica Perucchietti with Simona Mangiante, Luca Marfè and Fulvio Grimaldi

Beyond the bloody psychosis of Zionazism, historically genocidal and infanticide since the time of Isaiah, whose prophecy of massacring all the Amalekites Netaniahu promised to fulfill, we need to understand why all this was made to happen now and to go where.

There is the aspect of minor importance which concerns the fate of three presidents, each with water at their throats. Biden increases the shipment of technologically advanced lethal weapons and, at the same time, shows that he hopes for some truce, forms of protection for civilians and blah blah blah. He must comply with the geopolitical tasks assigned to him by those who put him there. On the other hand, he thinks he can gather consensus among an electorate fed up with wars and Israel, in view of the presidential elections (which, mentally exhausted as he is, they won’t let him get to.

Netaniahu is fighting for his own political survival, for which he is willing to sacrifice a few million Palestinians, a survival threatened by a revolt by the Jewish people jealous of their democratic monoculture for which they do not like the abolition of the judiciary.

Finally, the already politically ruined Mahmoud Abbas (Abu Mazen), tyrant of the PA, who managed to stay afloat despite being Israel’s first collaborator in the area and thanks to the fact that he never again allowed elections in the occupied territories, after the overwhelming victory of Hamas in 2006. Someone would like to take this mummy and make it the Palestinian leader complicit in the obliteration of a people who have demonstrated that they are with Hamas “no matter what the cost”. He gives an idea of ​​the foresight of certain strategists.

From the survival tactics of these wrecks of history and contemporary prison scraps, we move on to the great survival strategy of the man who has been, since 1945, thanks to the Cold War and the role of Europe’s valet, the flail of regulations in a couple of hemispheres (West and North). He doesn’t like one anymore. All the wars of the twenty years (since September 11th) for globalization were either lost or ended in disaster. Economic power dissipated by dint of delocalisation, printing tissue paper passed off as money, bleeding society and force of trillions for weapons and wars, exporting almost nothing and importing almost everything, getting into debt to the point of not being able to repay even the doorman of the building.

“Bring Russia to its knees” solution evaporated and resolved into its opposite. China first on the cutting edge of development and by several lengths. A “Third World” sailing hard and fast thanks to other winds in other directions. China disrupting the game of divide and conquer in the Middle East by bringing Saudi Arabia and Iran to an agreement.

The “Abraham” card remained, indeed promising and decisive. If it weren’t for Palestine and Hamas. They had said it in Washington and Brussels had echoed: will China be the best man at the wedding between Raisi and Bin Salman? We will do it between Netaniahu and the sheikhs, all of the same totalitarian stock on the front of the rich.

By surgically removing the festering wound of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, creating Abraham’s energy-technological-dollar pantheon (Israel-Emirates-Bahrain-Morocco-Sudan and soon Saudi Arabia and, therefore, all the others), we could start again with control over 80% of the world‘s energy at their disposal and manipulation. Other than OPEC and the Russians. And to hell with the farce of the ecological transition.

Hamas tripped him. The cost is the immense suffering of the Palestinians. Humanity will have to be grateful for it as long as it lasts on the planet.

It does not end here. In the sense that there is much more to the show. Starting, once again, from the terrorism of October 7th. Which is all Israeli.

