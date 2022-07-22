Home Sports Ambition Visconti Chiesa raises the bar
Sports

Ambition Visconti Chiesa raises the bar

by admin
Ambition Visconti Chiesa raises the bar

The presentation in the town hall. Mercuri and Manzo the bangs The owner: “We are aiming for increasingly important results”

Enrico Venni

21 July 2022

ZECCON

The new Viscontea Pavese squad that will take part in the Promotion championship was presented in the council chamber of the Municipality of Zeccone. A mix of confirmations and news. Among the most important arrivals are those of two experienced players such as midfielder Luca Mercuri from Landriano and striker Federico Manzo from Union Basso Pavese. Coach Danilo Quaranta is also new, returning from a long experience in Promotion at La Spezia, a Milanese club in the southern suburbs of Milan.

During the event, attended by the mayor Mariateresa Palestra with the honors, the president Angelo Chiesa recalled the results obtained and indicated future plans. «The goal is to confirm what has been done in recent years and improve it. But we also want to continue strengthening the youth sector ». The team will gather to start training on Thursday 18th August. Here is the rose. Goalkeepers: Matteo Marina (2002, from Barona Sporting), Mattia Ugazio (1998); Defenders: Costantino De Marco (2003), Andrea Jervasi (1999), Sione Petricciuolo (1995, Atletico Cvs), Daniele Siliquini (1998, Barona Sporting), Alessandro Russo (1998), Daniele Ugazio (2003, Settimo Milanese), Francesco Vighenzi ( 2005, Baggio). Midfielders: Leonardo Caprino (2003), Francesco Disarò (1998), Luca Mercui (1982, Landriano), Marchio Morchio (2005, Baggio), Loris Sutera (2004, La Spezia). Forwards: Christian Callipo (2002), Alessandro Di Donato (2001), Federico Manzo (1989, Union Calcio Basso Pavese), Mattia Musicò (2002), Riccardo Redicolo (2003), Gianmarco Salomoni (1998, Villa), Garbiel Viscusi (2004, Alcione). –

See also  Here is the plan for Pafundi, conditioned by the contract

Enrico Venni

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Vingegaard, gentleman in yellow Pogacar falls and he...

Toro looks good in front of the Turkish...

Yuzuru Hanyu applies to withdraw from the Japanese...

Naples, with a manhole smashing the drinks dispenser:...

Gao Jianjun met with the Chinese Football Coordination...

LIVE Athletics World Championships in Eugene: results, program,...

The Northwest Wolves of the Chinese League defeated...

First time in blue for Aliotta and Moretti,...

Warm-up match-Sancho scored a goal and pulled the...

L84 towards the repechage On the bench you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy