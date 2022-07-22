The presentation in the town hall. Mercuri and Manzo the bangs The owner: “We are aiming for increasingly important results”

ZECCON

The new Viscontea Pavese squad that will take part in the Promotion championship was presented in the council chamber of the Municipality of Zeccone. A mix of confirmations and news. Among the most important arrivals are those of two experienced players such as midfielder Luca Mercuri from Landriano and striker Federico Manzo from Union Basso Pavese. Coach Danilo Quaranta is also new, returning from a long experience in Promotion at La Spezia, a Milanese club in the southern suburbs of Milan.

During the event, attended by the mayor Mariateresa Palestra with the honors, the president Angelo Chiesa recalled the results obtained and indicated future plans. «The goal is to confirm what has been done in recent years and improve it. But we also want to continue strengthening the youth sector ». The team will gather to start training on Thursday 18th August. Here is the rose. Goalkeepers: Matteo Marina (2002, from Barona Sporting), Mattia Ugazio (1998); Defenders: Costantino De Marco (2003), Andrea Jervasi (1999), Sione Petricciuolo (1995, Atletico Cvs), Daniele Siliquini (1998, Barona Sporting), Alessandro Russo (1998), Daniele Ugazio (2003, Settimo Milanese), Francesco Vighenzi ( 2005, Baggio). Midfielders: Leonardo Caprino (2003), Francesco Disarò (1998), Luca Mercui (1982, Landriano), Marchio Morchio (2005, Baggio), Loris Sutera (2004, La Spezia). Forwards: Christian Callipo (2002), Alessandro Di Donato (2001), Federico Manzo (1989, Union Calcio Basso Pavese), Mattia Musicò (2002), Riccardo Redicolo (2003), Gianmarco Salomoni (1998, Villa), Garbiel Viscusi (2004, Alcione). –

Enrico Venni