American golfer Koepka completed a hat trick in the PGA Championship in Rochester



Brooks Koepka with the PGA Championship winner’s trophy.


| photo: CTK

The 33-year-old Koepka won thanks to a performance of 271 shots and defeated Viktor Hovland from Norway and American Scottie Scheffler by two strokes. This gave him a taste for the Masters in April, where he led by two shots, but ended up finishing second.

At the PGA Championship, Koepka followed up on the triumphs of 2018 and 2019 and managed to win at least three times in the tournament as the sixth player. Before him, Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagen (both 5 triumphs), Tiger Woods (4) and Gene Sarazen (3) and Sam Snead (3) did it.

Also in the spotlight was local club employee Michael Block, who birdied the 15th hole in one stroke in the final round to finish tied for 15th. “I don’t even want to believe it. It’s like a dream and I’m really enjoying it. It couldn’t be better,” Block said.

PGA Championship, golf tournament of the major category

Rochester, USA (par 70, endowment $2,700,000)

Koepka (USA) 271 (72+66+66+67), Hovland (Nor.) 273 (68+67+70+68) and Scheffler (USA) 273 (67+68+73+65), 4. Davis (Austr.) 277 (71+70+71+65), DeChambeau 277 (66+71+70+70) a Kitayama (or USA) 277 (70+71+71+65), 7. McIlroy Sev. Ir.) 278 (71+69+69+69) a Straka (Rak.) 278 (69+71+73+65).

