American writer Cormac McCarthy, author of bestsellers such as ‘No Country for Old Men’ has died



Afp The American writer died at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico Cormac McCarthy, author of bestsellers such as “The street” e “It’s no country for old men“, which later became successful films. He was 89 years old. His publisher Knopf made it known. McCarthy in recent years had been regarded as a

potential winner of the Nobel Prize in literature.

“No Country for Old Men,” which won the Best Picture Oscar in 2008, gave the world the indelible image of Javier Bardem as McCarthy’s hitman Anton Chigurh, who kills his victims with a pneumatic gun intended for livestock.

Writer and playwright, winner of the Pulitzer Prize in 2007 for the novel “La Strada”, published a year earlier,

Cormac McCarthy he was known for the dark, raw and anguished style of his works, accompanied by a great attention to detail and frequent cultural references. In a rare interview with the “New York Times” in 1992, the writer stated that “bloodshed is part of life: I think the idea that everyone can live simply and in harmony is very dangerous.”

For critics he is one of the four major American novelists of his time, along with Philip Roth, Don DeLillo and Thomas Pynchon.

