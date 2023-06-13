Home » American writer Cormac McCarthy, author of bestsellers such as ‘No Country for Old Men’ has died
Sports

American writer Cormac McCarthy, author of bestsellers such as ‘No Country for Old Men’ has died

by admin
Afp

The American writer died at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico Cormac McCarthy, author of bestsellers such as “The street” e “It’s no country for old men“, which later became successful films. He was 89 years old. His publisher Knopf made it known. McCarthy in recent years had been regarded as a
potential winner of the Nobel Prize in literature.

“No Country for Old Men,” which won the Best Picture Oscar in 2008, gave the world the indelible image of Javier Bardem as McCarthy’s hitman Anton Chigurh, who kills his victims with a pneumatic gun intended for livestock.

Writer and playwright, winner of the Pulitzer Prize in 2007 for the novel “La Strada”, published a year earlier,
Cormac McCarthy he was known for the dark, raw and anguished style of his works, accompanied by a great attention to detail and frequent cultural references. In a rare interview with the “New York Times” in 1992, the writer stated that “bloodshed is part of life: I think the idea that everyone can live simply and in harmony is very dangerous.”

For critics he is one of the four major American novelists of his time, along with Philip Roth, Don DeLillo and Thomas Pynchon.

See also  The International Skating Federation responded that Yuzuru Hanyu's 4A was not recognized: not only did the landing fail, but the number of laps was reduced by 1/4 – IT and Sports – cnBeta.COM

You may also like

Standfest takes over coaching job in Altach

Inter, Inzaghi asks for guarantees: from Koulibaly to...

Zhu Jiner “disguises as a man” to compete...

Sport: justice, capital gains and mandates in CDM...

“There is no point in running to the...

Nick Kyrgios and Venus Williams lose on their...

Goalkeeper Icon Grand Plan! The Czech wants to...

Jokic will go to Shenzhen to participate in...

stop to appeals and rankings changed during the...

Tour de Suisse: Gall points to the mountain...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy