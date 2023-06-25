Home » An anti-Juve chant instead of “It will be because I love you”: sensational gaffe during Italy’s award ceremony at the European athletics team
An anti-Juve chant instead of “It will be because I love you”: sensational gaffe during Italy’s award ceremony at the European athletics team

The news should have been the victory of theItalia all’EEuropean team Of Athleticsbut during the closing ceremony a sensational gaffe stole the show. Inside the Silesian Stadium di Chorzow, in Polandduring the party on the track for the triumph of the Azzurri, it started from the loudspeakers “Maybe because I love you” of the Riches and Poors. The widespread version, however, was not the original one but a revised and corrected one in the football field in Italy with aoffense to the Juventus players (literally “Hold me tight and stay closer to me, and whoever doesn’t jump is a Juventus hunchback”).

That of Italy, closed with the gaffe of the organization, was a historic successnever succeeded in this competition and not even in the old one European Cup. Italy closes the competition with 426.50 points ahead of the hosts Poland, at an altitude of 402.50. Germany is third with 387.50 points. Italy also leads the athletics medal table for the European Games with 14 medals assets: 6 golds, 5 silvers and 3 bronzes. Never Italy, led in this edition by Gimbo Tamberiin 58 years of competition she had managed to reach first place.

