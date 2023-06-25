Home » Nikola Ćetković and Savo Šušić signed new contracts | Sport
Nikola Ćetković and Savo Šušić signed new contracts | Sport

Nikola Ćetković and Savo Šušić signed new contracts.

Source: Promo/FK Borac

The day before the departure of Borca footballers to Zlatibor, Nikola Ćetković and Savo Šušić they extended their loyalty to the club. Both signed a new contract until 2026.

“Borac is my second family, and the City Stadium is my second home, and I’m glad that I extended my contract. This is a club that always evokes a special emotion, and for me, who was born in this city, I want to win trophies in the red and blue jersey. The story continues, the love continues and I believe that the best is yet to come,” said Nikola Ćetković.

Together with Nikola, Savo Šušić signed a new contract, who is expected to show all the splendor of his talent in the coming period.

“I did not hesitate for a single moment. Borac is the right club for my further development and I am overjoyed that we have extended our cooperation. Now all that remains for me is to work even harder, to impose myself on the coaching staff and to make a full contribution to the team’s success. I am looking forward to new challenges.” , says Sušić.

Oliver Jandrić, sports director of FK Borac is pleased that Ćetković and Šušić have extended their cooperation.

“The club’s determination is to have as many young and quality footballers in the team as possible. Nikola has become the best Premier League goalkeeper in our ranks, and Savo has shown that he has what it takes to do great things. It is up to them to continue doing well, and it is up to the club to provide them with everything necessary for further development. As for the transitional period, it is not over for us, and I believe that there will be news in the next few days,” said Jandrić.

