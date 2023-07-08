Analysis of Swedish Super League Matches on July 8: Solna vs Hegen, Bruma Bocana vs Degerfors

Analysis of the Swedish Super League on July 8: Solna VS Hegen, Bruma Bocana VS Degerfors

Swedish Super League: Solna VS Hegen

Time: 2023-07-08 21:00

Venue: Friendship Arena

Solna has regressed quite seriously this season. At present, after 13 league rounds, the team has only achieved 2 wins, 4 draws, and 7 losses, ranking third from the bottom in the Swiss Super League standings, only 2 points higher than the relegation zone. The relegation situation is more severe. Judging from the team’s recent situation, Solna’s 2-0 victory over the newly promoted Bruma Bocana in an away game in the last round of the league ended the 9-game losing streak in the previous league. The players once again saw the “dawn” of winning. However, they are still weak on the offensive end in their home games this season, and only scored 6 goals in 6 home games, which will not put greater pressure on the opponent’s defense.

As the winner of the Swiss Super League last season, Hegen still maintains a strong competitive strength this season. At present, the team has 9 wins, 2 draws, and 3 losses after 14 league rounds, ranking third in the Swiss Super League standings. There is a great chance of qualifying for next season’s European competition. Judging from the recent performance, Hegen had a 2-2 draw with Norrkoping in the last round of the league away game. The team has remained unbeaten in 4 consecutive league rounds (3 wins and 1 draw), and scored 2 goals or more in a single game during the period. The striker’s firepower is still worthy of recognition.

Comprehensive analysis: The overall performance of the two teams is very different this season. Solna’s competitive state can be said to have declined seriously. Not only did he only win 2 games in 13 rounds of the league, but he was also slightly weak on the offensive end at home. He won 5 games against Solna in 6 games, and he has a psychological advantage. Therefore, it is not a big problem for Hegen to win the away game.

Swedish Super League: Bruma Bocana VS Degerfors

Time: 2023-07-08 23:30

Venue: Grimstad Stadium

Bruma Bocana won the Swiss League Championship last season and entered the Swiss Super League again after five seasons. The team performed quite well in the early part of this season, with 6 wins, 1 draw, and 6 losses after 13 league rounds. The record ranks 8th in the Ruichao standings, and there is not much pressure to relegation this season. Judging from the recent situation, Bruma Bocana lost 1-2 away to Hammarby in the last two rounds of the league and lost 0-2 at home to Solna, one of the favorites for relegation. The overall competitive state of the team has declined significantly, both the offensive and defensive ends experienced varying degrees of downturn. At the same time, Bruma Bocana is a typical team with a weak host and a strong guest. Their home win rate this season is only 33.3%, and their loss rate reaches 50%.

Since Degerfors came to the Swiss Super League in the 2021 season, he has indeed not shown his due combat effectiveness and is hovering in the lower reaches of the league. After 14 rounds of the league this season, they only achieved 3 wins, 2 draws, and 9 losses and are still ranked in the standings. The bottom position (13th). Judging from the recent situation, the league of Degerfors has not improved. The team lost 0-2 at home to Wernamo in the latest round of the league. The league has lost three consecutive rounds, and the morale of the team has suffered a lot. At the same time, they are even more sluggish in terms of away games this season. They lost all 6 away games in the league, and the number of goals conceded during the period reached 24 goals.

Comprehensive analysis: Judging from the current situation, the visiting team Degerfors not only has not won many rounds of the league recently and has lost consecutively but also they have lost all 6 away games in the league this season. While the home team Bruma Bocana is also losing points in a row, and losing all the last 3 games against Degerfors, based on the poor state of the two teams recently, this battle still tends to be a draw within the legal time limit.Return to Sohu to see more

