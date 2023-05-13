Premier League: Chelsea VS Nottingham Forest Premier League Blues strive for winning streak! _League_Aspect_Record

Original title: Premier League: Chelsea VS Nottingham Forest Premier League Blues strive for winning streak!

Review of last issue

Wednesday 003 AC Milan vs Inter Milan

Direction: negative seven consecutive red

Two strings: 02 negative and 03 negative won consecutive reds

today

Match: Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Time: 2023-05-13 22:00

direction: win

Score: 1-0 2-1

Number of goals: 2 3 goals

Chelsea defeated Bournemouth 3-1 in the last round of the league, successfully ending the recent seven-match winless trend, and the team’s overall recent situation has recovered. The club has achieved 1 win, 0 losses and 4 losses in the past five league rounds, with a winning rate of only 20%. In these five rounds, Chelsea scored 5 points in total, conceded 9 points in total, and only paid a net loss of -4 points, showing a very sluggish performance on both ends of the offense and defense. At present, after the 34th round of the Premier League, Chelsea has a record of 11 wins, 9 draws and 14 losses, temporarily accumulating 42 points, ranking 11th in the standings, and is located in the middle and lower reaches of the league. Chelsea have scored 34 goals and conceded 39 goals so far this season, averaging only 1 goal per game. The quality of offense is worrying.

Visiting team Nottingham Forest:

Nottingham Forest defeated Southampton 4-3 in the last round of the league. The club has 2 wins, 0 losses and 3 losses in the last five league rounds. The winning rate is 40%. The overall situation is not ideal. In these five rounds, Nottingham Forest scored 10 points in total, conceded 11 points in total, and only paid a net negative score of -1 point. Although the club’s offensive and defensive performance in the past five rounds was not ideal, the team Also regained offensive firepower after defeating Southampton in the last round. At present, after the 35th round of the Premier League, Nottingham Forest has a record of 8 wins, 9 draws and 18 losses, temporarily accumulating 33 points, ranking 16th in the standings, 3 points higher than the relegation zone, and there is greater pressure to relegation. The desire is strong.

Comprehensive aspect:

They met in the past 5 games in the league,Chelsea got 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, being the upper hand. In terms of venues, the home team Chelsea has a 35% home win rate this season, while the visiting team Nottingham Forest has an away win rate of only 6%. It can be seen that the home team Chelsea also has an absolute advantage in terms of venues. Therefore, in this round, Chelsea, who are optimistic about all aspects, can win at home.Return to Sohu to see more

