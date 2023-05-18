Analysis of the win against Freiburg: Union’s success factors for the Champions League

Status: 05/14/2023 1:55 p.m

After a win against Freiburg, 1. FC Union is about to jump into the Champions League. On Saturday, the Unioners once again proved their qualities – also on the offensive.

On August 3rd, 2014 the sun shone in Karlsruhe. Union Berlin traveled to KSC for the away game on the first day of the new second division season. Shortly before the half-time whistle there was no more water in the uncovered guest block. The weak game ended 0-0 and if it weren’t for Christopher Trimmel, nobody would remember that summer Sunday.





1. FC Union defends Champions League place 1. FC Union is still on course for the Champions League. Thanks to a strong first half and Sheraldo Becker in a good mood, the Berliners won against their direct pursuer SC Freiburg and now have a good starting position for the end of the season.more

But today’s team captain played his first of 300 games for 1. FC Union. That’s why this draw in Karlsruhe is in a way a historic day in the club’s iron history. This August 3rd nine years ago was the starting point of Trimmel’s journey with Union, which will certainly continue in the Europa League and very likely in the Champions League after the 4-2 home win against Freiburg on Saturday.

No player in the squad stands as much for this trip from the Karlsruhe wildlife park to the biggest stage of club football as Trimmel. The fans on the forest side summed it up: “300 games and still no end – from league two to Europe, as captain and legend.”

Union makes the expected unavoidable

Since the signing of Croatian international Josip Juranovic in winter, 36-year-old Trimmel has increasingly moved into the second row and has had to spend many games on the bench. But against the direct competitor from Freiburg, Urs Fischer trusted the Austrian from the start. He wasn’t disappointed. Trimmel defended solidly on his right flank as usual and already in the fourth minute of the game saw his team play to one of their greatest strengths.

Striker Kevin Behrens extended an already long pass to his strike partner Sheraldo Becker. He took the ball and played it back to his teammate. Behrens then remained ice cold in the penalty area and used his good shooting position to take the lead after a Freiburg slip. A typical Union attack, SCF top scorer Vincenzo Grifo admitted: “We knew exactly what was coming, long balls to Behrens, Becker goes deep.” That’s exactly quality, that’s exactly what 1. FC Union Berlin is, they make the expected unavoidable.





What entry into the Champions League would mean for 1. FC Union What sounds like a fairy tale has long since become reality: in the final spurt of the season, 1. FC Union is heading for the Champions League. John Mohren about the historical dimension, effects on squads and finances – and the stadium question.more

Fatigue leads to short fright minutes

But in addition to all the qualities that characterize the team this year, 1. FC Union is also exhausted at the end of this long season with 46 competitive games. “I’m pretty much at the end today,” panted Robin Knoche on behalf of the whole team. This tiredness caused two goals to be conceded in the only weaker phase of the game against Freiburg and tense faces in the stands.

Although the Irons once again ran more than their opponents, the team with the strongest run in the league covered 119 kilometers on the pitch, but two goals from Freiburg after dead balls brought the Breisgau team back into play after a 0:3 deficit at the break. Only a counterattack in the 79th minute secured victory, as analyzed by coach Urs Fischer. The Swiss made it 4-2 at the right time. “Over 90 minutes, the victory is already deserved.”

Sheraldo Becker dominates the game

One player in particular stood out from the overall brilliant team on Saturday. Sheraldo Becker not only prepared the 1:0 and the ultimately decisive 4:2, but also scored twice before the break within two minutes. “Everyone at the club knew how important this game is,” said Becker, who seemed to know best against Freiburg.

With a top speed of 36.57 km/h, Becker was the fastest player on the pitch, but the attacker’s enthusiasm for the game was even more impressive than his depth runs. When, before the interim 2-0, he only got out in midfield and let another straddle into the void, he showed a quality that the Köpenicker lacked in some games in the last few weeks. Because Becker created a chance in a flat interaction with Robin Knoche, which not only led to the goal, but also showed that there is a lot of playful class in the Union squad that justifies the “Champions League” label.





“I very much hope that it inspires the other East German clubs” 1. FC Union’s entry into the Champions League as a former East German top division club would be a historic novelty. What bothers contemporary historian Daniel Küchenmeister about this view – and why the GDR elevator team of all people could succeed.more See also Top game of the 2nd Bundesliga: FCK against HSV - more tradition is hardly possible

Theoretical discussion ended

Speaking of the league: A statistical value repeatedly caused discussions among many observers over the course of the season. If you go by the expected goals – which show how good scoring chances a team creates over the course of the season – Union should be in the middle of the table. Also against Freiburg, the provider “FootMob” recorded a 1.34 to 2.14 for the guests instead of 4: 2 for Union based on goal chances. Union would “overperform”, some conclude and mean that the 3rd place of the Köpenickers has a lot to do with luck.

They fail to recognize one of the greatest strengths of the Iron: The team plays more efficiently than any other team in the league. When it counts, Urs Fischer’s players take their chances. Maybe they also invite you to not look doggedly at football. Stories like that of Christopher Trimmel’s way from Karlsruhe to the Champions League are much nicer than elaborately calculated numbers anyway. Even goalless draws become unforgettable.

Broadcast: rbb24, May 13, 2023, 9:45 p.m