Carlo, Camilla and Diana, because we support those who have been betrayed

From Rottweiler on horseback, from wicked woman to wicked stepmother, from stealing husbands to wrecking families, to finish – finish so to speak – Queen of England. Behold the slow inexorable but above all glorious rise of Camilla Parker-Bowlesthe seventy-year-old for 50 years in love, and reciprocated, with the neo-King Charles III of Englandhis legitimate wife of 15. But also the woman who still today, 30 years after the Royal Divorce of the former Princes of Wales Charles and Diana and 25 years after the tragic death of the Princess of Hearts, he doesn’t like it.