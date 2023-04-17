Home » Ancona, maxi brawl between fans and players at a water polo match: the police must intervene
Sports

Ancona, maxi brawl between fans and players at a water polo match: the police must intervene

by admin
Ancona, maxi brawl between fans and players at a water polo match: the police must intervene

Brawls and clashes in the men’s Serie B championship water polo: the match between Osimo Pirates e Rapallo Swimming Ssddisputed at the municipal swimming pool of Passetto ad Anconaended with the arrival of the police. It all started with the fist thrown by a player from Rapallo against a water polo player from Osimo Pirates: after an initial row that also involved the other players, the two were separated, but the crowd didn’t like the gesture. At the end of the race, tension flared up especially between fans of the home team and guest players: the brawl that broke out led to the intervention of the agents of the Police Headquarters and of the Flying Squad of Ancona.

The police officers calmed the spirits and invited the public to leave, since the match was over, so that the away team could recover their means and leave the facility. Possible prerequisites for the adoption by the questore of prevention measures. The two sports clubs have maintained different versions of events on their Facebook pages. The story could intervene on the matter Italian Swimming Federation.

Previous Article

Giada Canino, the 17-year-old dancer insulted on TikTok: “Offense because down, no more bullying”

next

See also  Triestina-Piacenza: a draw that smacks of a sentence

You may also like

World Snooker Championship 2023: Mark Williams beats Jimmy...

Quarterback Jalen Hurts extends at Philadelphia Eagles

NBA on Sky Sports: seven live between 17...

Marathon: Chebet wins again in Boston – Kipchoge...

Juventus, midfield to be re-founded: Tielemans is back...

Paderborn saves the last chance in the fight...

the girl of the last photo of Julia...

FC Barcelona attack Real Madrid

Juventus shirts for Save The Children up for...

Vandalism by Rostock fans: This is what a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy