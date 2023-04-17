Ancona, maxi brawl between fans and players at a water polo match: the police must intervene

Brawls and clashes in the men’s Serie B championship water polo: the match between Osimo Pirates e Rapallo Swimming Ssddisputed at the municipal swimming pool of Passetto ad Anconaended with the arrival of the police. It all started with the fist thrown by a player from Rapallo against a water polo player from Osimo Pirates: after an initial row that also involved the other players, the two were separated, but the crowd didn’t like the gesture. At the end of the race, tension flared up especially between fans of the home team and guest players: the brawl that broke out led to the intervention of the agents of the Police Headquarters and of the Flying Squad of Ancona.

The police officers calmed the spirits and invited the public to leave, since the match was over, so that the away team could recover their means and leave the facility. Possible prerequisites for the adoption by the questore of prevention measures. The two sports clubs have maintained different versions of events on their Facebook pages. The story could intervene on the matter Italian Swimming Federation.