And if I say caffeine? | Sporteat

☕️ What if I tell you caffeine? Here are 5 things you may not know yet:

🪴 It’s a chemical compound naturally present in some parts of plants such as coffee beans, tea leaves, guarana berries and kola nut.

🌀 Taken by mouth, it is absorbed by the body from 15 to 30 minutes after ingestion, its peak is after 60 minutes: for this reason it has an immediate effect in reducing mental fatigue and is useful in sprint sports to increase motor skills and the cognitive component.

⏱️ Its concentration in the blood is halved after about 6 hours (from 2 to 8): to avoid sleep disturbances it would therefore be advisable not to drink coffee after 16. Those who are very sensitive should not go beyond 12.

🍫 Chocolate is the most widespread source of caffeine (be careful with children and its consumption in the evening) to follow coffee, colas and finally tea.

❓ The safe amount for an adult? 3 mg/kg body weight per day, 200 mg per single dose (an espresso contains about 80 mg of caffeine, 50 g of dark chocolate 30 mg, 50 g of milk chocolate 10 mg.

💥 My favorite version is mocha coffee. And yours?

Photo: Marta Baffi

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

