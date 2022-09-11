From Belgrade to Berlin, from the final of a Pre-Olympic to the eighth of a European: on the path of the Italbasket for something big, 434 days later, the apparently insurmountable obstacle of Serbia always appears. And also this time (6.00 pm live on Sky Sport Arena, Eleven Sports and Now) the heroic blue mission, complicated by fourth place in the eliminatory round in Milan, remains the same: overturning a prediction that does not seem to leave any hope. An undertaking that Meo Sacchetti’s Italy succeeded on 4 July 2021, also thanks to Serbia’s guilty lightness of confusing the unusual with the impossible, and which tonight dreams of repeating that Gianmarco Pozzecco brand, composed for nine twelfths (Captain Datome, Baldasso and Biligha, the exceptions) from the same ones who blew up the bank in Belgrade. «I would like the boys to play with determination and lightness», the coach’s wish. On paper, like a year ago, there would be no story: the still unbeaten (5-0) Serbia, also ahead 11-3 in the previous ones, is the first of the class in this Eurobasket for average points scored (93.2), assists per game (23.8), in the percentage of the 2-player shot (61.2%) and second in the 3-player one (42%).

The numbers, paradoxically, are less frightening than the names and surnames available to the old fox Svetislav Pesic, dean of the bench who also passed through Rome. Serbia, changed (as opposed to Italy) by nine twelfths compared to a year ago, can count on both the MVP of the last two NBA seasons, the colossal Nikola Jokic (19.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4, 4 assists and 75% from 2 in the 5 matches of the group), and the superfine Vasilije Micic on that of the last two Euroleague Final Four. A giant of 2.11 centimeters and 130 kilos unsurpassed both under and out, to which the Denver Nuggets are happy to pay 264 million for five years, the best NBA player who does not play in the USA (but at Efes Istanbul) and a cast of top Euroleague stars such as Guduric, Kalinic, Lucic and Milutinov. Italy needs a game at a thousand per hour and high percentages in the three-pointers: mission entrusted to the trio Fontecchio (19.2 points on average) – Melli – Polonara, the experience of Datome and the skilled labor of Pajola and Mannion . If Azzurra turns out to be perfect and Serbia confuses the unusual with the impossible again, the journey of hope to Berlin sees France in the quarterfinals.