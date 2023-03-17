He has announced that after seven years his ‘coach’, assistant and ‘soul’ friend Angela Cullen will no longer accompany him at the World Cup

“Thank you for everything Angela, I wish you the best as you pursue your dreams,” Lewis says on his social networks.

Lewis Hamilton It is not going through its best moment. At Thursday’s press conference in Arabia he responded with a resounding “No” to the question of whether the Mercedes was any closer this year to favorite cars Red Bull, Ferrari “and even Aston Martin.” Of course, he qualified that “that does not mean that we cannot get closer.” The British driver flatly denied the rumors that he was going to another team next season, but he himself had fed them with his criticism of the Brackley team, saying that “last year they didn’t listen to me when I told them what wasn’t working in the car”. Now, to make matters worse, Hamilton also has to face a personal problem, since he has announced that after seven years his ‘coach’, assistant and ‘soul friend’‘ Angela Cullen will not continue accompanying him in the World Cup.

Cullen, who became his great support and helped him strengthen himself both physically and psychologically, has dedicated himself completely and full time to Hamilton and now he wanted to have his space for personal development and more hours to spend with his family.

“For the past seven years Angela Cullen has been by my side, pushing me to be the best version of myself. Because of her, I am a stronger athlete and a better person. So today I hope you will join me in wishing her well. as he takes the next steps to pursue his dreams. Thank you for everything Angela, I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds for you,” the Mercedes driver wrote on his social media.

