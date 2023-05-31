Home » Another gold!The mass badminton competition of the 14th National Games Zhong Liang/Wu Sha won the women’s doubles championship in Group C
Sports

Another gold!The mass badminton competition of the 14th National Games Zhong Liang/Wu Sha won the women’s doubles championship in Group C

by admin
Another gold!The mass badminton competition of the 14th National Games Zhong Liang/Wu Sha won the women’s doubles championship in Group C

Another gold!The mass badminton competition of the 14th National Games Zhong Liang/Wu Sha won the women’s doubles championship in Group C

Hunan Ideal Hualai Team Zhong Liang/Wu Sha won the women’s doubles championship in Group C.

wps_doc_0.jpg

Award ceremony.

Red Net Moment News, May 31st (correspondent Liu Qian and reporter Wang Shujuan) On the afternoon of May 30th, the 14th National Games mass event badminton competition C, D and the veteran group competition came to an end in Jingzhou, Hubei. Hunan ideal Hualai team Zhong Liang/Wu Sha won the women’s doubles championship in Group C and won the second gold medal for Hunan in the mass badminton event of this National Games. In the Group A and Group B competitions to be held in September 2021, Hunan athletes Yan Jingxi/Xiong Jun won the Group B men’s doubles championship.

wps_doc_2.jpg

Zhong Liang/Wu Sha (left) in the game.

The 14th National Games Mass Event Badminton Competition C, D and Veteran Group competitions were held from May 25 to May 30. A total of 525 athletes from 31 provinces, municipalities, autonomous regions and industry sports associations participated.

wps_doc_4.jpg

A group photo of some athletes and coaches of the Hunan Ideal Hualai team.

The competition is divided into Group C (athletes born between January 1, 1967 and December 31, 1976), Group D (athletes born between January 1, 1957 and December 31, 1966) and veterans Group (athletes with birth dates between January 1, 1957 and December 31, 1971).

wps_doc_7.jpg

Award certificate.

A total of 18 athletes from the Hunan Ideal Hualai team signed up to participate in the three groups of competitions. Zhong Liang/Wu Sha stood out from the group stage and entered the final stage, and defeated Jiangsu players Cui Lianping/Wan Ping with a score of 2-0 in the final , won the women’s doubles championship in Group C.

See also  Superbonus 110, all the clarifications in the circular of the Revenue Agency

Source: Red Net

Author: Liu Qian, Wang Shujuan

Edit: Xiang Qun

You may also like

The latest ITTF world rankings are released Hainan...

Transfers FC Barcelona | Who did Laporta meet...

matches and results for Wednesday 31 May

McLaren hires technical director from Red Bull

The eighth stage of the 2023 Tournament of...

Europa League final: Jose Mourinho is Roma’s Messiah,...

After a close loss to Canada, the para-hockey...

Scottish Cup about miracles & fairy tales, says...

Tennis: Bresnik convinced of Thiem’s ​​strength

NBA Finals, for the Nuggets bookmakers clearly favored

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy