Another gold!The mass badminton competition of the 14th National Games Zhong Liang/Wu Sha won the women’s doubles championship in Group C

Hunan Ideal Hualai Team Zhong Liang/Wu Sha won the women’s doubles championship in Group C.

Award ceremony.

Red Net Moment News, May 31st (correspondent Liu Qian and reporter Wang Shujuan) On the afternoon of May 30th, the 14th National Games mass event badminton competition C, D and the veteran group competition came to an end in Jingzhou, Hubei. Hunan ideal Hualai team Zhong Liang/Wu Sha won the women’s doubles championship in Group C and won the second gold medal for Hunan in the mass badminton event of this National Games. In the Group A and Group B competitions to be held in September 2021, Hunan athletes Yan Jingxi/Xiong Jun won the Group B men’s doubles championship.

Zhong Liang/Wu Sha (left) in the game.

The 14th National Games Mass Event Badminton Competition C, D and Veteran Group competitions were held from May 25 to May 30. A total of 525 athletes from 31 provinces, municipalities, autonomous regions and industry sports associations participated.

A group photo of some athletes and coaches of the Hunan Ideal Hualai team.

The competition is divided into Group C (athletes born between January 1, 1967 and December 31, 1976), Group D (athletes born between January 1, 1957 and December 31, 1966) and veterans Group (athletes with birth dates between January 1, 1957 and December 31, 1971).

Award certificate.

A total of 18 athletes from the Hunan Ideal Hualai team signed up to participate in the three groups of competitions. Zhong Liang/Wu Sha stood out from the group stage and entered the final stage, and defeated Jiangsu players Cui Lianping/Wan Ping with a score of 2-0 in the final , won the women’s doubles championship in Group C.