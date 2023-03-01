On February 27, the Standing Committee of the Sixteenth Municipal People’s Congress held its tenth meeting. Liu Guangyue, director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, presided over the meeting.

Zhong Yan, Hu Bo, Yu Qunming, Liu Jianfei, Wang Jianyong, Ouyang Ruifeng, Li Yuliang, Deputy Directors of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, and Lan Jun, Secretary-General attended the meeting. Wang Wei’an, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Executive Vice Mayor, and Chen Jian, President of the Municipal Intermediate People’s Court, attended relevant issues.

The meeting heard the report on the second budget adjustment plan (draft) at the municipal level in 2022, and reviewed and approved the second budget adjustment plan at the municipal level in 2022. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen precise, effective, and rigid supervision of the use of financial funds, effectively improve the performance of the use of financial funds, actively prevent government debt risks, and better serve and ensure the economic and social development of the city.

The meeting focused on the suggestions, criticisms and opinions of representatives during the second session of the 16th Municipal People’s Congress. During the second session of the 16th Municipal People’s Congress, deputies to the Municipal People’s Congress put forward 239 suggestions, criticisms and opinions on the basis of in-depth grass-roots research and gathering of public opinion and wisdom, and 577 cases were processed. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to pay more attention to the quality and efficiency of the proposal, actively explore the mode of deputies to the National People’s Congress to discuss and discuss the proposal, strengthen the communication between the two sides of the proposal, and promote the implementation of the proposal.

The meeting heard a written report on the<市人民政府关于全市社会保险基金监管工作情况报告>Report on the implementation of the Deliberation Opinions.

The meeting also considered personnel matters.