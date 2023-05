Juventus football club faces another trial over allegations of falsifying accounting. The chief prosecutor of the Italian Football Association (FIGC), Giuseppe Chiné, filed a lawsuit against the club and its former management, including former vice-president Pavel Nedvěd, at the federal court on Friday. This was reported by the Reuters agency. The lawsuit concerns irregularities in player payments in two “covid” seasons and illegal contacts with agents and other clubs.

