Antonio Lobato clarifies his controversy with Fernando Alonso: “There has been a mess”

Formula 1 lovers in Spain lived a key Sunday on DAZN with a fourth place of Fernando Alonso who touched the podium in the Azerbaijan competition. The pilot himself was not particularly excited by the position achieved, and took advantage of the interview in front of the cameras to send a message to the commentators of the competition.

The pilot was asked about his feelings for the next World Championship race, answering ironically: “Let’s see what the future holds, but there on the set they will have another opinion or they will have other interests“, revealing that he had had a misunderstanding with one of the journalists who is in charge of covering F1.

Antonio Lobato took the hint and wanted to clarify the attack he had received from Fernando Alonso: “We have had a little discussion on WhatsAppBut nothing from the other world. These are Fernando’s usual things, which launches this pullita as a joke from a distance, but nothing serious. Different ways of expressing an opinion on some issues, “she wanted to reassure.

The commentator expanded this explanation on Radio Marca, repeating that it is “nonsense” despite the controversy that has been generated: “We talk, we exchange opinions, and sometimes we agree and other times we don’t. He sends you a little message at a time when he shouldn’t have sent it anyway“.

Be careful because there is SALSEO! 😂 It is seen that there has been a crossover of messages between @alo_oficial y @alobatof1 He has thrown a stick, but nothing that cannot be fixed with a coffee in between ☕😏 pic.twitter.com/EqHPJMzx3p — DAZN Spain (@DAZN_ES) April 30, 2023