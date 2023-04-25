April 25: Mattarella at the park of the Cuneo Resistance – Politics

news-txt”>

The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella arrived at the park of the Resistance in Cuneo for the celebrations of April 25 accompanied by the Minister of Defense Crosetto and the Chief of Defense Staff Giuseppe Cavo Dragone. The president placed a laurel wreath on the monument by the sculptor Umberto Mastroianni in memory of the Resistance, pausing for a moment of reflection.

April 25, Mattarella at the Altare della Patria lays the crown on the Unknown Soldier

At the end of the April 25 ceremony, the President of the Republic Mattarella, flanked by Defense Minister Crosetto, received military honors again and once again listened to the national anthem. Subsequently, President Mattarella greeted Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa, the Speaker of the Chamber Lorenzo Fontana and the President of the Constitutional Court Silvana Sciarra with a handshake, pausing for a brief exchange of words at the foot of the ‘Altar of the Fatherland. The head of state has left Piazza Venezia. He is then expected in Piedmont for the celebrations of the 78th anniversary of the Liberation.

ANSA agency “Democratic values ​​are the main fruit of April 25. May it be a moment of national harmony”. The premier in a letter to Corriere, “Let’s celebrate freedom, Italy a bulwark of democracy” (ANSA)

“There is an effort every day by everyone to unite because April 25th is everyone’s day, there have been no political differences, no differences of religion, truly no distinction in those who have chosen to sacrifice their lives in those days to give us freedom. Let’s find this value of unity, let’s make sure that there is no one who takes possession of it from one side or the other, there is no nostalgia. It is about the courage and the absolute value of anti-fascism undeniably recognized by all of us”. Thus the president of the Jewish Community of Rome Ruth Dureghello regarding the letter from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on April 25 to Corriere della Sera.