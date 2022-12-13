Home Sports Argentina-Croatia and France-Morocco, Luigi Garlando’s analysis
Argentina-Croatia and France-Morocco, Luigi Garlando's analysis

Argentina-Croatia and France-Morocco, Luigi Garlando's analysis

Argentina-Croatia tonight, France-Morocco tomorrow. Against the best world Messi ever the midfield that hypnotized Brazil. And not only…

From our correspondent Luigi Garlando

Two expected semi-finalists (Argentina, France), two who dribbled the odds (Croatia, Morocco). In the most atypical World Cup in history it is impossible to exclude other surprises. Today we return to the field with Leo Messi who, in his 25th appearance in a World Cup, equalized Lothar Matthaeus’ record. But Leo is not satisfied with records, he wants the world title to crown a legendary career and finally imitate Diego Maradona. On his way, Modric’s Croatia that made Brazil cry.

