Two expected semi-finalists (Argentina, France), two who dribbled the odds (Croatia, Morocco). In the most atypical World Cup in history it is impossible to exclude other surprises. Today we return to the field with Leo Messi who, in his 25th appearance in a World Cup, equalized Lothar Matthaeus’ record. But Leo is not satisfied with records, he wants the world title to crown a legendary career and finally imitate Diego Maradona. On his way, Modric’s Croatia that made Brazil cry.