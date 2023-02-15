Home Sports Argentina Open: British number one Cameron Norrie fights back to win
Argentina Open: British number one Cameron Norrie fights back to win

Cameron Norrie won four of the final five points to edge the deciding tie-break

British number one Cameron Norrie avoided a shock defeat by Facundo Diaz Acosta as he fought back to reach the quarter-finals at the Argentina Open.

Norrie was on the brink of exiting the tournament but broke back as home favourite Diaz Acosta, ranked 191st in the world, served for the match.

World number 12 Norrie eventually edged a close deciding set in a tie-break to win 4-6 7-5 7-6 (8-6) in Buenos Aires.

The Briton meets another Argentine, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, next.

Norrie, 27, had trailed 3-1 and 5-3 as he was broken twice in the second set – but after taking the crucial ninth game the Wimbledon semi-finalist won three more without reply to force a decider.

He then had to stage another fightback in the tie-break, Norrie recovering from 4-1 behind to clinch his second match point and progress.

Norrie, who helped Great Britain reach the Davis Cup Finals in Colombia earlier in February, received a bye in the first round at the ATP 250 event.

