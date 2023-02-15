Two subjects who were traveling on a motorcycle committed a shoplifting of the Donde Teo restaurant located in the San Alberto neighborhood of Valledupar.

One of the delinquents He got off the motorcycle to approach four women who were at a table and steal their bags, among other personal items.

Then the man started flight while intimidating everyone with a firearm, as recorded in a video of a security camera from the restaurant.

However, the community notified the authorities who began the persecution of the aforementioned criminals.

“We follow up on the subjects, when suddenly the co-pilot jumps off the motorcycle and runs towards a vacant lot where they manage to capture Carlos Alberto Vergara Milian, 27 years oldat the time of performing the search, a 9-millimeter pistol-type firearm and a magazine with 3 cartridges, one of them modified, were found in his pants waistband ”, reported the National Police.

The inhabitants also tried to lynch Vergara Milian, but the uniformed officers managed to take him to a police station, from where he was transferred to the Immediate Reaction Unit, URI, of the Prosecutor’s Office for the crimes of theft and manufacture, trafficking or possession of firearms.

Sor judicialization It was held this Wednesday before a guarantee control judge.

ANOTHER CASE

A few minutes later, the authorities captured another subject who was allegedly suspicious in a Brisas de la Popa store in the city.

Is about Camilo Alfonso Amaya Crespo, 18 years old, who was found with a modified 9-millimeter caliber traumatic weapon while loitering in the sector. The young man was left in charge of the Prosecutor’s Office.