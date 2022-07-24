PAVIA

The young gymnast from Pavia Arianna Grillo will participate from today to Saturday 30 July at the Eyof (Eurepean Youth Olimpic Festival), scheduled in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia. The promising 15-year-old of the Pavese Gymnastics competes for the second time this year with the National Artistic team.

“On her debut with the blue body Arianna won the bronze – explains the president of Pavese, Lorenzo Lanza – in the first call to the national team she ventured into the 25th international tournament of Combs-La-Ville, a friendly challenge between the very young talents of artistic. It is a great satisfaction first of all for Arianna, who sees the commitment and passion dedicated to this sport repaid, then for the Pavese team led by Monica Vullo who follows Arianna almost daily at the federal technical center in Milan, where the girl trains under the supervision of federal coach Paolo Bucci. Another pride of Pavese, yet another confirmation of the quality of the work carried out in via Porta ». After the bronze on his debut, for Grillo dreaming big is not a sin.

Next Wednesday the races will start with the women’s qualifiers valid for the team final and the individual all-around final, which will award the first medals. Thursday 28 Mixed Pair final, a new format for gymnastics at the Eyofs: the best male and the best female (out of three tools) in qualifying, will form a national couple that will face the rivals in 4 rounds. The event will end with the final eight of specialties: Friday 29 free body, parallel and vaulting for women; Saturday 30 women’s beam and free body. –