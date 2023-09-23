Arizona wins first NHL guest game in Australia

The Arizona Coyotes have entered the statistics as the first winner of a National Hockey League (NHL) guest game in Australia. The Coyotes defeated the Los Angeles Kings 5-3 in a preseason game in Melbourne on Saturday. Another test duel between the two teams is scheduled for Sunday.

However, the game in the Rod Laver Arena, normally the venue for the Australian Open in tennis, was marred by problems with the ice surface in advance. Photos of puddles and crooked lines appeared on social networks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

