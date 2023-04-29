Arnaldi feat in Madrid: he beats Ruud, the number 4 in the world. The blue is in the third round

Matthew Arnaldi never stops dreaming and on the red clay of Madrid beats Casper Ruud, number 4 in the ATP rankings, with a score of 6-3 6-4. The tennis player from Sanremo, with 35 winners, dominates the match and, since number 105 of the world, brings home a victory that seemed impossible on the eve of the match. The Italian reaches the third round of the tournament Madridfourth Masters 1000 of the season, after beating in 3 sets Benoit Pair in the first round and after qualifying thanks to a comeback victory over the Frenchman Arthur Son. In the third round on the “Caja Magica” he faces one of the favorites of the house James Munar.

At 22 Arnaldi so it seems to have found one new dimensionat least on terra rossa. This season, still in Spain, he won the Challengers of Tenerife e Murcia. Then in Barcelona he reached the second round, losing against Daniel Evans despite an excellent match. Last year, after a growing season, Arnaldi had arrived to play Next Gen Atp Finals, where, however, he had lost all three matches played. Now the Sanremese seems to have taken another step forward and is ready to enter the first 100 in the world. To consolidate his tennis, he still needs time: one more effective joke and some shots heavier. The baseline game and the hand, however, are already readyperhaps to amaze even in Rome where the Internationals are held in May.