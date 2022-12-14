The indications are much less negative than the result: Milan knocked out against Arsenal (final 2-1) on the first day of the Dubai Super Cup. Down by two goals at the end of the first half, with a simple summary: dynamic and proactive Rossoneri, Arsenal cynical. For Pioli these are the first real training tests in view of the resumption of the championship in Salerno: without left full-backs (Theo is playing for the World Cup, Ballo-Touré is back from his commitments in Qatar) Pobega goes on the wing. In between is Vranckx next to Tonali (Bennacer only joined the group here in Dubai). Adli has another chance as number 10, Origi as centre-forward. Sufficiency for both: Yacine is in the heart of the game, Pioli entrusts him with the construction and set pieces. Origi hits the crossbar with a right-footed shot from outside and misses an easier shot: header wide from a cross from the usual Adli. Without Giroud, the driving force behind France, the Belgian is responsible for the area: a weight that cannot be ruled out could also lead to the resumption of the championship. It depends on Olivier’s timing. Milan also get to shooting with Pobega and Saelemaekers: in terms of play they do better than the leaders of the Premier League. But first, we are on 21′, he takes advantage of a free-kick from the edge (severe referee with Kalulu) with Odegaard who slips Tatarusanu. And then again, in the 41st minute, when the Rossoneri goalkeeper makes a mistake in the construction: Nelson is ready to insert his lead to double the goal.