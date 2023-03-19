Original title: As the team leader Shao Jiayi reported to the National Football Team

Beijing News Sports | Reporter Li Li

After the end of the U20 Asian Cup, the team leader Shao Jiayi returned to China from Uzbekistan with the team. He did not take too much rest, and rushed to Guangzhou to report to the Chinese Men’s Football Team on the evening of the 16th. Next, he will travel to New Zealand as a team leader with the national football team. After the U20 national football team was disbanded on the spot, the future is not clear. As for the team coach Antonio, whether he will renew his contract with the Chinese Football Association is still variable.

When parting from the U20 national football players, Shao Jiayi said: “There will definitely be some rewards for the hard work. This team went abroad for training on January 16 and returned to China today, exactly two months. During this process, the players and coaches really paid a lot. Some players were on the verge of collapse mentally and physically, but in the end everyone survived, and in the end they did meet the overall requirements of the coaches in preparation for the game. Overall, they are still satisfied, but they are still a little short , we will continue to work hard in the future.”

After the end of this U20 Asian Cup, the U20 national football team has no new game tasks in a short period of time, and the team's head coach Antonio also returned to Spain due to the expiration of the contract. Regarding the future of this team, Shao Jiayi said that the specific situation will be decided after discussion by the Chinese Football Association. "Normally speaking, the team will be retained, because the team still has the task of the (2026) Asian Games. We have been together for four years and the relationship between the players is getting deeper and deeper. I am a little bit reluctant." Shao Jiayi said, " In addition, I also told the players to keep moving forward. We must think about the future, and we must continue to move forward through unremitting efforts to achieve our future goals."

