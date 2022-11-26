Home Sports Asafa, king of athletics before Bolt and ambassador of Lignano, retires
Sports

Asafa, king of athletics before Bolt and ambassador of Lignano, retires

by admin
Asafa, king of athletics before Bolt and ambassador of Lignano, retires

His presence made the place known globally, at least among athletics enthusiasts. She put on a show and lent her face to charity initiatives. He was simply an icon. The symbol of Lignano that runs fast said stop. At the age of 40, Asafa Powel, Jamaican, former world record holder in the 100 meters who retired on the Adriatic coast, between the Teghil stadium and the Fra I Pini hotel, trained for more than ten summers.

“We did the math together a few days ago: adding up all the periods, he stayed in our facility for four and a half years,” underlined Marco Vaccari, owner of the hotel where Asafa was staying. From 2006 to 2014, that is until the 18-month disqualification for doping, and in the two-year period 2018-2019 the sprinter was based in Lignano, attracting the curious, insiders, young people who wanted to approach athletics. And the world record that he established in September 2007, that fabulous 9”74 established in Rieti, he had built right on the shores of the Adriatic. It didn’t last long, because already in the spring of 2008 his compatriot, Usain Bolt, then dropped to 9”72, a time also signed by Asafa. Powell was a very good sprinter, author of the highest number of times under 10” in the world (98!) but unable to express himself at a high level in large events: his best result was the two bronze medals out of the 100m at the world championships in Osaka 2007 and Berlin 2009. In the 4x100m relay he won two world titles (2009 and Beijing 2015) and one Olympic title (Rio 2016). “We’ve always kept in touch, we talk once a month – Vaccari said -. He has become one of the family, a good friend. He arrived in late June and left in mid-September.

See also  Udinese focuses on Mbella and says no to Beto in Naples and Atalanta

In Lignano he always trained hard. I remember that we only made two trips, one to Venice and the other to Maranello». And Giorgio Dannisi was a testimonial of the Sport and Solidarity meeting in Lignano, also running with disabled children: «He did it with his heart – recalled the organizer -. He was the driving force for our competition, in which he participated, and for Lignano ». Will he come back here? “He said yes, because he wants to show his family where he spent his summers,” concluded Vaccari. On the shores of the Adriatic they will be ready to welcome him with open arms.

You may also like

Maradona jr: “Sarri and Guardiola are my role...

World Cup, Duke makes Australia dream

Qatar World Cup | Senegal coach: African teams...

Nongshim Cup reappears draw Jiang Dongyun and Jiaxi...

World Cup, Australia redeems itself: 1-0 to Tunisia,...

Japanese fans explain why we clean up the...

Biomethane from cows, the Coldiretti recipe against high...

Qatar World Cup｜The host Qatar became the first...

Belgium, Lukaku on the bench against Morocco

Enlightenment from Japan’s World Cup defeat of Germany:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy