Sports

by admin
The former Juventus player has decided to hang up his boots and start a new career outside the green rectangle

The Juventus has suffered, also this season, a difficileStartboth in the league and in ChampionsLeague: the bianconeri are in fact late in SerieA, while in Europe they lost their first two games of the group stage, terribly complicating their qualification for the round of 16 of the competition. Massimiliano’s team Allegri she is trying to regain the compactness and determination that allowed her to win 9 league titles in a row, and which have been lost over time.

Like these, some players who were protagonists of that period are also taking new paths, hanging up their boots. After Higuain’s announcement, another former Juventus player has also decided to retire, but without saying goodbye to football: at the age of 33 Kwadwo Asamoah has in fact decided to end his competitive career, which from 2012 to 2018, for 6 years, saw him wear the jersey of the Juventuswith which the Ghanaian he has won six Scudetti, four Italian Cups and three Italian Super Cups.

The player, who also counts 4 goals in 74 appearances for the Ghana national team, has therefore decided to leave the green rectangle, but to continue his career in the world of football. As evidenced by a photo posted on his Instagram profile, Asamoah has joined Federico Pastorello’s team of agentsand is ready to start his new life.

