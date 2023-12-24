Aspinall already eliminated in the second round

The Englishman Nathan Aspinall (6) was eliminated in the second round of the Darts World Cup in London. The 32-year-old surprisingly lost 3-0 to his compatriot Ricky Evans on Saturday. Evans will now face Daryl Gurney (NIR/27), who previously beat Steve Beaton (ENG) 3-1, in the third round.

Meanwhile, English co-favorite Stephen Bunting reached the third round. “The Bullet” defeated compatriot Ryan Joyce 3-0 and will face German Florian Hempel in his next game. Bunting’s compatriot Ryan Searle (19) also moved into the next round after a win against Japanese Tomoya Goto (JPN). In the third round game there will be a duel with his compatriot Joe Cullen (14).

The third round will be played from December 27th. Six games each will take place on December 27th and 28th, and the other four will take place on December 29th.

Van Barneveld in Runde drei

Darts icon Raymond van Barneveld moved into the third round on Friday. As expected, the 56-year-old Dutchman won 3-1 against Poland’s Radek Szaganski on Friday evening.

“I’m really happy with this game. “That wasn’t my A-game, I can still play a lot better,” said Barney after his win. The five-time world champion will face Welshman Jim Williams in the third round.

In the eighth, apart from van Barneveld, all seeds said goodbye: former world champion Peter Wright from Scotland lost his opening match, as did the two Englishmen James Wade and Andrew Gilding. It won’t be easy for Barney, as he himself emphasized on the stage at Alexandra Palace.

