Torino-Udinese 1-1 / Cioffi speaks: “With the victory I went hand in hand…”

Here are the statements (in conference) of the Juventus coach Gabriele Cioffi at the end of the championship match between Udinese and Torino

At the end of the championship match between Udinese and Torino the Juventus coach had his say Gabriele Cioffi. Let’s not waste time and move straight to the coach’s statements.

What did your team miss today?

—

“I didn’t cherish the victory I had him by the arm and I was going home. We had more scoring opportunities, giving Torino more possession. On points, even though we were more venomous, the draw was fair, but there’s a bitter taste in the mouth for not having a Christmas with three points in your pocket.”

Does Udinese have a goalkeeping problem?

—

“I didn’t see the goal again. Consequently I don’t comment on my boys’ mistakes“.

The points lost are a bit high. How do you work on the final minutes?

—

“As you saw, you saw a team attacking. Sassuolo is a match that should not be considered. Against Sassuolo we spent 36 minutes with ten men and it was like heroes, even if apart from the penalties we didn’t concede any goals. Today the attitude of the team that wants to win and intends not to stop and continue to win. I believe also that one must be careful in communication, my team always plays to win and play to win. A time when we get things done

A comment on Zarraga’s performance and its importance?

—

“Zarraga for me is untouchable. An incredible engine for the team and I need it a lot during training too. He, together with Kabasele, is a real healthy engine within the locker room. We are talking about a truly important footballer who can make a difference. I don’t comment on what happened with him before me, but since I’ve been around I can say that he’s slowly becoming an untouchable.”

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

December 23 – 5.40pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

