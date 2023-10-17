Astros’ Yordan Alvarez Overcomes Virus to Hit Impressive Home Runs in Playoffs

Astros Slugger Yordan Alvarez Battling Virus, Powers Through in ALCS Game 2

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have confirmed that their star player, Yordan Alvarez, is currently dealing with a virus. Despite this setback, manager Dusty Baker assures fans that Alvarez’s power remains unaffected.

Alvarez, a Cuban slugger, was included in the lineup for Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against the Rangers. After a disappointing performance in Game 1, where he went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts, Alvarez bounced back in a big way. In the second inning of Monday’s game, he launched a massive home run that traveled a commanding 420 feet, with an exit velocity of 108.6 mph, according to Statcast. Unfortunately, this impressive display of power was not enough, as the Rangers ultimately secured a 5-4 victory.

This home run marked Alvarez’s fifth long ball in just six games throughout the 2023 postseason. Additionally, in the bottom of the 8th inning, Alvarez connected with fellow Cuban player Aroldis Chapman, closing the gap to 5-4 and further solidifying his place among an exclusive group of players.

Sarah Langs of MLB.com reports that Alvarez has tied Giancarlo Stanton’s record of hitting six home runs for a team in their first six games of a postseason. Stanton achieved this feat while playing for the Yankees in the 2020 playoffs. Following closely behind are Carlos Beltrán (Astros, 2004), Juan González (Rangers, 1996), and Ken Griffey Jr. (Mariners, 1995) with five home runs each in their team’s first six postseason games.

Baker, when questioned about Alvarez’s condition, declined to provide specific details regarding the virus but assured everyone that Alvarez would remain in the lineup.

“He’s Yordan. That’s the first thing,” Baker recalled. “And also, No. 2, the reports that he has a virus, I have a virus, everyone has a virus. So it’s okay. Today is better than yesterday.”

During Game 1 of the ALCS, Alvarez missed the team’s on-field presentations. While his name was announced, he opted to stay in the dugout instead of joining his teammates on the field.

Baker emphasized that Alvarez’s situation is manageable and praised his commitment and professionalism. “Today is better than yesterday. And like I was saying to someone yesterday, as a responsible man, a family man, you go to work, you know? And I never saw my father in bed sick, and I’m sure he was sick. And sometimes, as a man, you just go to work,” he added.

In an effort to optimize the lineup, Baker moved Alvarez to the fourth batting position for Game 2, while Kyle Tucker was moved to the third spot. Tucker, who has struggled throughout the playoffs, currently has a 2 for 18 record with just one RBI.

“He’s been doing poorly for a while,” Baker commented on Tucker’s recent performance. “And Yordan had a hard time yesterday. So if we have both like that, then you don’t have as much. Let’s hope he gets going today.”

Despite battling a virus, Alvarez’s determination and power on the field are evident. As the Astros continue their postseason journey, fans eagerly anticipate Alvarez’s contributions to future games.

