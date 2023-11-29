Serie A, unavailable, injured and suspended for the 14th matchday

Gasperini loses De Ketelaere due to injury to his oblique abdominal muscle: recovery to be assessed, but he also risks missing Milan. Speaking of the Rossoneri, Thiaw also goes down: there is an injury and he will return in 2024. Olivera from Napoli will also return next year. Genoa, knockout of a starter: Strootman out for 3 weeks. Giroud is the only one disqualified, he will serve the second day. Udinese monitor Pereyra and lose Bijol (scaphoid stress fracture). There situation towards the 14th round



