What to see in Asturias in Spain? Much: Asturias is a little-known little paradise, where you can relax, live in the middle of nature, eat well, enjoy the beach life. There is an air connection from Orio al Serio (and then from Venice) to Oviedo, capital of Asturias and in a couple of hours you find yourself in a coastal environment which then turns into green valleys full of pastures. A truly unique region, a different Spain, for a journey outside the usual destinations.

Asturias hosts 400 kilometers of coastlinethe best preserved in Spain, and 7 declared areas biosphere reserves by Unescoincluding the first Spanish national park, the Picos de Europawith peaks 2,500 meters high.

Asturias welcomes an area nestled between the mountains and the sea, landscapes that in some areas meet in just an hour’s drive. It is a territory that invites you to practice outdoor sports – cycling, canyoing, climbing, trekking, golf – and it is also the last wild refuge in Western Europe for animals like the‘Brown bear. AND a ecotourism destination which combines secular rituals and traditions and a focus on sustainability and the future.

Where are Asturias

The Principality of Asturias is located in Northern Spain, overlooks the Atlantic Ocean, between the Bilbao area and the Galicia of Santiago de Compostela. They are a maritime region, but they exist in the territory several national parks, including that of the Picos de Europa, one of the most beautiful mountain areas in Spain. The main cities are Oviedo, the capital, then Gijòn, Avilés.

Asturias what to see

Another strong point of the region is the underground tourism: Unesco protects 5 Asturian caves which boast the first manifestations of Paleolithic art, as well as one of the largest and best preserved early medieval architectural complexes in Europe, the Asturian pre-Romanesque, legacy of the Kingdom of Asturias.

There are also three cities in the region, just 25 kilometers away from each other, which can be discovered and experienced on foot or by bicycle:

– Oviedothe capital, with the famous cathedral from where the Primitive pathwhich in 14 stages reproduces the first pilgrimage route to Santiago

– Gijón/Gijónthe most populous city and an example of harmonious coexistence of man with the sea

– Avilesan architectural jewel whose historic centre, full of arcaded streets, hosts the Niemeyer Centerthe only building in Spain by the prestigious architect

Asturias beaches

The most beautiful beaches in Asturias are wild, rocky, with wavy and spectacular sea. But there are also more intimate czlaettes with turquoise colored waters. Among the most beautiful are Playa del Silencio, a bay directly under the mountain. There is also the Hinterland Beach, which is curiously located in the open countryside 100 meters from the sea.

I will also not lose playa de la estaca, playa de navia, playa de meron, playa de la paloma, playa de el arbey.

Those who go trekking along the Camino de la Costa cannot fail to stop and admire the Portillo beach.

What do you eat in Asturias?

In addition to cultural heritage there’s ahe rich gastronomic tradition, which is called “Landscape cuisine” from the hand of starred chef Xune Andrade of the restaurant “Monte” in San Feliz. The reason is simple: here everything is zero km, and the pastures of the valleys, the orchards of the plains and the Cantabrian Sea are its landscapes and at the same time food producers in a natural environment.

Asturian cider

The Asturias today boasts one of the most vibrant gastronomic scenes in Spain, where the most avant-garde cuisines, represented by 10 starred chefs, they choose natural and traditional ingredients, promoting a model of sustainable gastronomy. They are also among the first producers of Spanish ciderwith 40 million liters consumed per year and a cider culture that aspires to become a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Cheeses from Asturias

Asturias sThey are also the cradle of internationally recognized products, such as i cheesesincluding Cabrales, Gamonéu, Afuega’l Pitu and Casín, representatives of one of the richest and most flavorful dairy regions in Europe.

Lhe preservation of traditional recipes is largely due to the work of peasa collective of cooks who offer updated versions of traditional cuisine in their “casas de comidas”, as an authentic example of slow food and sustainable gastronomy.

