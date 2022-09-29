After the Promotion, with the leaders Quincitava, even if in cohabitation with Lucento and Druentina, canavesano is also spoken at the top of the First category: in group B we find the Montanaro first in the standings, a position shared with the Poonderano woolmen, while in group C two points from the leader Barcanova, in second position is the Bosconerese, on equal points with the San Maurizio (7).

Starting with group B, the teams change, but the certainty remains Montanaro at the top of the standings: already last season, in fact, the yellow and blue of Mr. Giammarco Morisi had started strong, obtaining six wins in the first six league games, but in group C. This’ On the other hand, in Serie B, history seems to repeat itself: after Pro Palazzolo and Strambinese 1924, last Sunday, the third consecutive success at the home of Pro Roasio, which projected the Montanaresi to the top of the standings with full points, with nine points, as also explained Morisi: «We started very well: as we did last year, with the difference that this group is more demanding, because there are teams that are more competitive – says Morisi. The goal is to try to get into the Promotion, but it will not be easy at all. On Sunday we will have Santhià at home and we want to continue on the path we have taken ».

Satisfied with the start of the season is also the Bosconerese, second in the standings instead in group C, as the coach Francesco Parisi tells us: «We enjoy this second position. We didn’t expect to be so high after three days, because we have a new team and we need time to be able to amalgamate everyone. Of the two victories against Orione Vallette and last Sunday in Turin, interspersed with the equal with Ciriè, the match with the Ciriacesi is the one in which there are the greatest regrets, because at 1-0 we missed the penalty of the possible 2-0 and then we suffered the same, as often happens in football if the matches are not closed – says Parisi. However, the goal is always salvation, but in a few days we will be able to better understand what we can aim for. Now head to CGC Aosta, our next opponent in the league ». –

l.p.