Atalanta, Gasperini meets the club: discussion on the future

No closure. For the moment. The first comparison between Gian Piero Gasperini and the management of Atalanta on the day of the recovery in view of the last championship match against Monza, lasted a couple of hours and was oriented towards a clarification after the sibylline phrases uttered by the coach after Inter: “Between me and the club there is maximum respect, but I don’t know if we will find a meeting point,” he said on Saturday evening. A necessary clarification to understand if there were still the conditions for moving forward together. Now we will understand “how”, given that in recent times the club’s strategies and Gasp’s ideas have not always coincided. But they will talk about it in a few days after the season is over . In Zingonia, Gasperini, Antonio and Luca sat around a table Percassi and the sporting director D’Amico . There was talk of programs and relationships, points of view and ideas: the club expressed to Gasperini how it intends to proceed on the transfer market; Gasperini explained to his managers what he would do to massively strengthen and rejuvenate the workforce in anticipation of the next season which will see Atalanta again engaged in Europe.

From the club filter that there was no closureas some feared after the San Siro outburst, by Gasperini. It’s too early to draw conclusions, positive or negative, but what matters is having restarted a constructive dialogue for the good of Atalanta. During this first meeting, there was no mention of the contract expiring in 2024, nor of the option to extend it to the following year, not yet exercised by the company. But that’s a technicality, e.g in the event of an agreement between the parties, the contract would automatically be extended to 2025. Coach and management will update again next week after the last championship game at Gewiss.

And the new confrontation will reveal whether Gasperini will still have the right stimuli, after seven very tight seasons, to continue his adventure on the Dea bench.