Jovan Jovanović about his height | Entertainment

We fell in love with the young and talented actor Jovan Jovanović in the hit series “Military Academy” and “Marked in the Racket”.

Izvor: Instagram/jovannjovanovic/screenshot

While in “Military Academy” he portrayed the character of Gvozden, in the series “Marked in the Racket” he played the basketball player Goran Babić. In addition to acting talent, Jovan Jovanovic stands out and with his height of 199 cm, which makes him one of the highest actors the local scene has had. Although some would probably highlight this as an advantage, when it comes to Jovan, the situation is not always like that. The actor gives costume designers headaches with his height.

“When I arrive on set, everyone starts complaining about my height, and the directors of photography and costume designers first roll their eyes. And I say that I am not two tall, but only 1.99. I even hunch over a bit. Joking aside, but I believe it is difficult for them to fit me into the frame and dress me. When I came to ‘Žigosane’ I said: ‘This is a series about basketball, you have no right to complain,'” the actor once said in an interview for Indeks.

What is little known when it comes to actor Jovan Jovanović is that a few years ago he received the prestigious “Mata Milošević” award, which is awarded to a student of his generation by the Department of Acting at FDU, but that he managed to enroll in his studies in 2015, from the second time.

“Actually, the idea to enroll in acting dates back to 2013. I came to Belgrade with some learned texts. Through a game of fate, I met Radet Nikolić and Sofija Juričan, and I made friends for life. I showed them what I had learned, and they told me that it’s better not to go out and that, if I want to, I’ll come next year, so that we can prepare together. That’s how it was,” he said, and pointed out that the first time he prepared for the entrance exam for a month and a half, and the second time only for about twenty days.

When he appeared for the entrance exam, the actor Dragan Petrović Pele, who was on the commission, immediately asked him about his height – “Pele immediately asked me how tall I was and a pleasant atmosphere was created. Although, it was like that a year before, because when you enter the inner circle, you go to each professor individually. I remember that I worked well with Peleta even then, we found a common language. Maybe that was the reason why I tried again,” said the young actor.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!