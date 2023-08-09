Atalanta: Maehle towards the transfer to Wolfsburg – Football

Joakim Maehle is not even on the bench in Atalanta engaged in the friendly match at the headquarters in Zingonia against Pergolettese. The club is in fact finalizing the transfer of the Danish winger born in 1997 to Wolfsburg: it will be on a definitive basis for 13 million euros.





The former Racing Genk, who arrived in Bergamo in the 2021 winter session for around 9 million, played 96 games for the Nerazzurri with 6 goals.



