How does Jessica Cediel look without a drop of makeup?

How does Jessica Cediel feel about her physique?

On this occasion, the Colombian presenter showed her followers the love and respect she feels for herself and her physical appearance. It is that constantly due to her work, her makeup and chemicals tend to affect her facial skin, so being exposed to this type of substance can be altered causing spots or acne.

Jessica Cediel shared a question box dynamic with her followers on social networks, where several of the Internet users asked her questions related to her life, her work, and her facial care.

“It is beautiful that you show yourself naturally and that you allow us to see that you are like us, admirable”, was the response that a netizen shared in the dynamics of Instagram.

For her part, the renowned Colombian presenter responded with an emotional message of encouragement, motivation and love for her physique.

“We are always imperfect humans. And that makes us special!”wrote the model in the history of the social network.

In addition to that, the professional model also shared with her followers the pure feeling she has when referring to her physique and her essence.

“I love myself, I respect myself, and I appreciate every little bit of me”concluded the presenter.

Without a doubt, Jessica Cediel continues to be one of the public’s favorite presenters and every time she goes out on social networks she dazzles for her beauty and naturalness with which she sees life and for what she is not afraid of what they will say as long as she feels happy and satisfied with her physique and her face.