The Nerazzurri goalkeeper came out after a few minutes in the match against Roma, following a clash with Demiral that made the operation that took place today necessary

He played the first 7 minutes of Sunday’s big match at the Olimpico, only to get injured in a plane crash with Demiral and be transported, for investigations, to the Gemelli polyclinic. In the aftermath of the Atalantine undertaking in the home of Mourinho’s Roma, Juan Musso was operated on in the capital, at the Villa Stuart nursing home, by Professor Bruno Pesucci, a specialist in maxillofacial surgery. The Argentine goalkeeper (who has already collected 4 clean sheets in the 7 games played in this Serie A) was forced to leave the pitch prematurely, victim of head-to-head with his teammate.

under the knife — Subsequent analyzes highlighted the fracture of the cheekbone, for which today’s surgery was therefore necessary. On the pitch, in place of the new father Musso (his son Alessandro was born at the beginning of the month), Sportiello went there, who kept the Bergamo clean sheet until the triple whistle: 0-1 by Scalvini, and Nerazzurri first in the standings (together to Napoli) with 17 points.

The Atalanta press release — “Juan Musso underwent reduction and restraint surgery with plates and screws for a displaced fracture of the right orbital / maxillary complex. The intervention, carried out at the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome and performed by Prof. Bruno Andrea Pesucci and by Dr. . Vincenzo Marcelli, is perfectly successful. Meanwhile, for the Nerazzurri it was a Monday of rest after the victory of the Olimpico against Roma. Training will resume tomorrow, Tuesday 20 September, at the Bortolotti Center in Zingonia with an afternoon session behind closed doors “. See also Serie A, the analysis of the seven sisters: ranking and championship

September 19, 2022 (change September 19, 2022 | 20:13)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

