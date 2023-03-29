Home Sports Athletics does not follow IOC guidelines for the return of the Russians
DDespite the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete again in international competitions, the World Athletics Federation is sticking to its rejection. “Nothing has changed in World Athletics’ position,” it said in a statement Wednesday.

The council of the world association decided last week not to let the athletes of the two countries take part in the meetings and title fights under its direction until further notice because of the war of aggression against Ukraine.

“As the IOC has said, the decision on admission is the responsibility of the international federations,” it said. The European Athletics Association Eaa had also opted for another exclusion.

The German Athletics Association (DLV) is on the same line. “Even after the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee for Russian and Belarusian athletes to start at international sporting events, we are sticking to our previous position,” emphasized DLV CEO Idriss Gonschinska. The association cannot imagine athletes from these two countries starting at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris as long as there are acts of war by Russia against Ukraine.

Also European games without Russians

Athletes from Russia and Belarus are also excluded from participating in the third European Games in Kraków this summer. “The position of the organizing committee remains unchanged,” said a spokesman for the organizers on Wednesday of the dpa in Warsaw.

