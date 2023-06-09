Athletics: Kenyan Kipyegon also runs a world record over 5000 meters

Status: 06/09/2023 10:58 p.m

Just a week after breaking the world record in the 1500m, Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon has also broken the world record in the 5000m.

At the Diamond League Meeting in Paris, the 29-year-old two-time Olympic champion ran to the finish in 14:05.20 minutes, beating the previous record holder Letesenbet Gidey from Ethiopia (14:06.62).

Girma with next world record

An hour later, Ethiopian Lamecha Girma set another world record. The Olympic silver medalist from Tokyo completed the 3000 m obstacle course in 7:52.11 minutes – more than a second faster than Saif Saaeed Shaheen (Qatar) at the previous record almost 20 years ago (2004/7:53.63). .