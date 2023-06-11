Athletics, Osakue improves the Italian record in discus throwing

The 27-year-old from Turin is the new Italian discus throw record holder thanks to the 64.57 she scored in Pietrasante in the bronze final of the Italian club championships. She broke Agnese Maffeis’ record which she held for 25 years. “It’s creepy, I’ve been chasing this record for a year,” Osakue said after the race

“Creepy”. Daisy Osakue27 years old, from Turin, is the new Italian discus throw record holder, as well as a symbol of the blue athletics that grows, wins, establishes itself internationally also thanks to the second generation Italians. Daisy was in fact born to Nigerian parents, she obtained citizenship at the age of 18, and in addition to jumping the obstacles on the track at the beginning of her sporting adventure she had to overcome those of racism in her life. In 2018, unknown persons hit her in the eye with an egg thrown from a speeding car as she returned home to Moncalieri. Daisy had already taken her revenge wearing the blue shirt at the Tokyo Olympics: in 2021 she had gained access to the final by throwing 63.66 meters, equaling Agnese Maffeis’ record which she had held for 25 years. But from today, with the 64.57 scored in Pietrasantein the Bronze final of the Italian club championships, that record is all his.

The story of the race “I’ve been looking for it for a long time, a huge emotion!”. That of the blue is a result of international significance, which the standard for the next World Cup is worth it, scheduled in Budapest from 19 to 27 August, fixed at 64.20. The 27-year-old Piedmontese from the Fiamme Gialle performed splendidly, this time on the platform with the shirt of her club of origin, the Sisport Turin. At the second launch of the race, the athlete trained by Maria Marello (former Italian record holder with 57.54 in 1986) can celebrate the record, in a series that includes two other measures over 60 meters: 60.27 in the fourth and 60.18 in the fifth after having opened with 56.07, two zeros instead in the third and sixth round. A feat already touched recently with 63.34 in Donnas, on May 27, and also last season reaching 63.24 in the tricolor review of Rieti. Only two days ago she was engaged in the Diamond League, seventh in Paris (59.14) with the same placement obtained at the Golden Gala on June 2 in Florence (61.55) while yesterday she began the Societari weekend competing in the weight (second with 15.58). And just in Pietrasanta, last September, she returned to 62.24 to leave behind the disappointments of the World Championships in Eugene and the European Championships in Monaco, where she had remained out of the final. See also Olympics, athletics, Berruti launches Jacobs: "He can get on the podium"

“I’ve been chasing this record for a year” “This is a wonderful result, it’s proof that I’m here, despite last season’s difficulties – commented Daisy -. On the Pietrasanta platform last year I regained the confidence that I lacked and that gave me the strength to start winter preparation. I’ve been looking for it for a long time, I’ve been chasing this record all year. The measures were there, but not at the right time. Here I succeeded, with all the audience to myself, surrounded by so many people from my historical society who love me, who heard me shout with joy… I’m shivering!”. “In Florence – she later said -, the day before the Golden Gala, Agnese Maffeis came to see me and said: ‘make the record, what do you want it to be?’… so now i’ve taken it off her, but i’m blowing her a giant kiss.”