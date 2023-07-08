Atlanta Hawks, $ 120 million four-year contract for Dejounte Murray

12
New deal between Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks.
The All-Star signs a four-year, $120 million deal. The agreement also includes a player option.
Atlanta Hawks All-Star Dejounte Murray and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul are finalizing a four-year, $120 million veteran maximum extension with the franchise, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal includes a player option.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2023
See also Northwest Wolves beat Beijing Institute of Technology with four goals to end the first stage of the China League One