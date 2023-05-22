Home » Atlanta Hawks, and the arrival of Igor Kokoškov
Atlanta Hawks, and the arrival of Igor Kokoškov

Atlanta Hawks, and the arrival of Igor Kokoškov

The Atlanta Hawks are about to enrich their coaching staff with a prominent name.

Igor Kokoškov, former head coach of the Phoenix Suns and an assistant in Brooklyn and Dallas for the past two seasons, would be close to joining Quin Snyder’s staff.

