Atlanta Hawks, and the arrival of Igor Kokoškov

15
The Atlanta Hawks are about to enrich their coaching staff with a prominent name.
Igor Kokoškov, former head coach of the Phoenix Suns and an assistant in Brooklyn and Dallas for the past two seasons, would be close to joining Quin Snyder’s staff.
Atlanta is closing in on the addition of Igor Kokoškov to Quin Snyder’s coaching staff, league sources say.
Kokoškov worked under Snyder in Utah before becoming Suns head coach. He worked in Brooklyn and Dallas the past two seasons.
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 22, 2023