Petro suspends the ceasefire with the FARC

In a presidential statement, the Colombian government led by President Gustavo Petro announced the partial suspension of the ceasefire with the EMC-FARC armed group in the departments of Meta, Caquetá, Guaviare and Putumayo. The decision was made in response to the murder of four indigenous minors who allegedly deserted from the illegal group.

Due to the serious violation of International Humanitarian Law by the aforementioned organization and other facts that have generated uncertainty in the population, the Government considered that there is no justification for this type of atrocious crimes.

After the chilling murder of the four minors, there would be the Carolina Ramírez front, of the Central General Staff of the FARC, in the department of Putumayo. After listening to delegates from the communities and the Extraordinary Security Council, it was decided to partially suspend the effects of Decree 2656 of 2022.

The suspension of the ceasefire implies the reactivation of all offensive operations in the aforementioned departments. However, it is emphasized that these actions will be carried out with respect for human rights and International Humanitarian Law, seeking to protect the life and integrity of the population.

According to the statement, the EMC-FARC was invited to ratify the participation of its delegates in the local mechanisms where the ceasefire is still in force. The importance of respecting the ceasefire agreement in other territories where the armed group is present is also highlighted, since detente has been achieved and irreparable damage to the life and integrity of the inhabitants has been avoided.